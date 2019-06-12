TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised mobile port out norms

The Telecom regulator TRAI Wednesday extended the timeline for implementation of revised (MNP) norms, by more than three months to September 30, providing relief to operators.

The move came after telecom service providers and other players involved in the port out process sought extension of the original June 13 deadline, citing "various reasons including significant changes in their network and IT elements", TRAI said in a statement.

"These stakeholders have accordingly requested to extend the timeline for implementation of Telecommunication (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2018," TRAI said.

The revamped (MNP) rules makes the entire process faster and simpler, and TRAI has prescribed two days timeline for port out requests within a service area.

TRAI statement said that the feedback of operators citing difficulties was examined and the timeline for implementation of Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability revised norms was accordingly extended to September 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)