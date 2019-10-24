TRAI recommends KYC verification of existing and new DTH set-top boxes

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday issued recommendations on KYC verification for DTH set top boxes, saying the DTH operator should authenticate the subscriber's identity and also install the connection at the address mentioned in the application form.

It also said there is no need to mandate physical verification at regular intervals as it will incur a huge cost to the and inconvenience to the consumers.

"However, for existing set top boxes, which are not attached to any mobile number of the subscriber, efforts should be made by the DTH operator to associate such set top boxes issued by them to link with a mobile number within a period of two years," the recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated.

In cases where link with a mobile number is not possible, the document for proof of identity of the subscriber should be collected by the DTH operator, the said.

The recommendation stated that the DTH operator should install the connection only at the address mentioned in the Customer Application Form (CAF) and the address of the installed must be verified by a representative of the operator whose record should also be maintained, it added.

"DTH operator should ensure the identity of the subscriber by sending a one-time password (OTP) to his registered mobile number," the said.

In cases where registered mobile number is not provided by the subscriber/corporate body, DTH operator should collect proof of identity or any other similar document which can establish the identity of the user either in physical or electronic form before provisioning of the connection, the recommendations said.

There is no need to mandate to incorporate Location Based Services (LBS) in DTH set top boxes, it added.

The ministry had sought the recommendations of on the matter in December last year.