JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Tea consumption growth slowed in 2018 on quality concerns, fewer choices
Business Standard

TRAI recommends KYC verification of existing and new DTH set-top boxes

It also said there is no need to mandate physical verification at regular intervals as it will incur a huge cost to the DTH operators and inconvenience to the consumers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday issued recommendations on KYC verification for DTH set top boxes, saying the DTH operator should authenticate the subscriber's identity and also install the connection at the address mentioned in the application form.

It also said there is no need to mandate physical verification at regular intervals as it will incur a huge cost to the DTH operators and inconvenience to the consumers.

"However, for existing set top boxes, which are not attached to any mobile number of the subscriber, efforts should be made by the DTH operator to associate such set top boxes issued by them to link with a mobile number within a period of two years," the recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated.

In cases where link with a mobile number is not possible, the document for proof of identity of the subscriber should be collected by the DTH operator, the TRAI said.

The recommendation stated that the DTH operator should install the connection only at the address mentioned in the Customer Application Form (CAF) and the address of the installed set top box must be verified by a representative of the operator whose record should also be maintained, it added.

"DTH operator should ensure the identity of the subscriber by sending a one-time password (OTP) to his registered mobile number," the TRAI said.

In cases where registered mobile number is not provided by the subscriber/corporate body, DTH operator should collect proof of identity or any other similar document which can establish the identity of the user either in physical or electronic form before provisioning of the connection, the recommendations said.

There is no need to mandate DTH operators to incorporate Location Based Services (LBS) in DTH set top boxes, it added.

The ministry had sought the recommendations of TRAI on the matter in December last year.
First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU