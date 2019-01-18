Train runs over 25 cows in UP's Hamirpur district

A train ran over 25 cows near Ragaol railway station in neighbouring district on Friday, officials said.

"The cows were found dead on the track. They were buried in a nearby field," of Police (SP), rural, Hemraj Meena said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area after some persons alleged the cows were deliberately kept on the track.

Police are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)