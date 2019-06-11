Training workshop soon for new ZP chairpersons in T'gana

K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday said a training workshop would soon be conducted in for the newly-elected chairpersons and vice Chairpersons of Zilla Parishads.

Rao, who met the ZP chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, asked them to work towards realising the ideals of the movement and Gram Swaraj.

" K Chandrashekhar Rao called upon the newly elected local body representatives to play an active role with the spirit of the movement and Gram Swaraj as the aim and development of the village regions as the goal," a release from his office said.

The recalled that the and cooperative movements have played a vital role in development of villages and said these should get back their past glory.

Rao announced that Rs 10 crore would be given from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund for the Zilla Parishad which stood first in attaining development targets.

He asked the elected representatives to play a key role in implementing the new Panchayati Raj Act, with the sole aim of makingevery village clean and green, the release added.

The ruling TRS swept the recent rural local body polls in the state, bagging all 32 posts.

