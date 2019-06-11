CBDT demotes four I-T officers over pending vigilance issues

A day after the forcibly retired a dozen senior Income-Tax Department officials over charges of corruption, the CBDT on Tuesday demoted four officials on the basis of "pending" vigilance cases against them.

The four officials have been demoted from the rank of of the to the rank, the Central Board of (CBDT) order reviewed by PTI said.

A rank in the department is the senior scale level of the post. IRS officers, while entering service in the department after clearing the UPSC exam, are first posted as Commissioners and their first promotion is the rank.

"In view of pending disciplinary/vigilance cases against the four officers, the competent authority has decided not to extend the term of ad-hoc appointment of the officers... Accordingly, the officers are reverted to their substantive post - the Deputy Commissioner of - with immediate effect," the order said.

The order identified the officers as Ashutosh Verma, Sanjeev Ghei, and

Verma, a 1999-batch (IRS) officer, was once arrested by the CBI for allegedly diluting tax appraisal reports of Suresh Nanda's companies.

Officials sources said the action has been undertaken after the four cases were reviewed by the Union

On Monday, the had compulsory retired from service 12 senior officers, including one in the ranks of the joint commissioner, on charges of corruption and professional misconduct.

The action was taken under clause (j) of rule 56 of the Fundamental Rules.

