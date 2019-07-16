Transsion India plans to set up industrial park by 2020

Mobile-phone maker Transsion India is planning to set up an industrial park by next year to boost its manufacturing ecosystem in the country, a top company official said Tuesday.

"As we grow our business, we will focus on marketing, manufacturing, research and development and industrial park. We are planning to set up our industrial park by 2020," Transsion India CEO Arijeet Talapatra said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event announcing official partnership with the Pro Kabaddi League team UP Yoddha.

Brands under Transsion Holding - Tecno, and itel - have been amongst the fastest growing entities in India''s mobile phone segment market.

itel was the third largest feature phone brand with 8 per cent market share last year, while Tecno was fastest growing brand in 2018.

"We have a lot of industry partners who will like to join and work with us in the industrial park. We have received offers from various states but we are yet to finalise it," Talapatra said.

He said feature phones are the main growth drivers for itel and the company will continue to focus on this segment despite decline in the overall market size.

"2G feature phones are a big growth area for the company. The total market opportunity is one crore units per month. We are looking at selling 20 lakh units per month," Talapatra said.

Currently, the company sells around 13 lakh units per month.

"We want to be a dominant player in sub-Rs 5,000 smartphone category through itel and we will continue to focus on this price segment," he said.

The CEO also said itel''s partnership with UP Yoddha will help the brand make impact in Hindi-belt states and in small towns across the country, where people follow Kabaddi.

"India is growing in rural and semi urban area. That is where we will continue to focus. With this strategy, we now have over four crore customers and will soon touch five crore. We will now run 360 degree marketing campaign to attract more customers in small towns," Talapatra said.

