Trial runs of Vande Bharat-type trains between Mumbai to Pune,

Buoyed by the success of the Vande Bharat Express between and Varanasi, the Railways is planning to explore the possibility of running such semi-high speed trains between to Pune, and

The has reduced the between and by 40 per cent.

"We want to check whether the same train can be replicated for to or to or Mumbai to (Vadodara)....trial runs will begin in the next week," member (Rolling Stock), said here.

"We are going to start trial runs from the next week on the Vande-Bharat pattern. One AC-EMU rake and one non-AC MEMU rake will be given to the Central and Western Railways. If the trial goes as per plan, we can reduce the between Mumbai to and to within two hours," said Agrawal, an ex-officio to the

"No final decision has been taken yet. As of now, we are going to explore only the possibility," he said.

Traffic congestion and upgradation of infrastructure including the tracks are bigger challenges for the railways, he said.

Agrawal also said that by the end of March 2020, the railways has planned to run 12 AC locals in Mumbai, six each on the Central and Western suburban lines.

"We have no shortage of coaches as the production has seen a quantum jump...Till previous year, all factories used to produce less that 4,000 coaches annually and this year the number has been scaled up to 6,000. Next year our target is to produce 8,000 coaches," he said.

Agrawal, who was in the city to review various works carried out by the Central Railway and Western Railway, lauded preparations for the monsoon, and expressed hope that even a rainfall of 200 mm in 24 hours will not disrupt the local train services this year.

