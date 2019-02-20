Vande Bharat Express hits motorcycle, no damage: Railways

hit a motorcycle near on its third commercial run on Wednesday, the railways said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred hours after stones were hurled at the train near Tundla in in the morning.

The incident took place near Phaphamau, around 42 km from

"The train hit a motorcycle, which was abandoned by its owner on the tracks as he saw the train approaching while illegally trespassing on the tracks. While the vehicle has completely been damaged, suffered none. No one was injured and the train will run as per schedule," said.

The train, made indigenously at a cost of around Rs 97 crore, has been plagued by issues since its trial runs commenced in November last year. It had suffered damage to its window panes when stones were hurled on it on two occasions previously.

