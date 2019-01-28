Trinamool wants to finish us, pave way for BJP: Congress on Mausam Noor's exit

Shocked over party joining the Trinamool Congress, the Monday accused of trying to finish it off and paving the way for the "communal" BJP in the state.

Noor, niece of the late stalwart A B A Ghani Khan Chowdhury, is a two-time from Malda (North).

"TMC's claim that it wants to fight the BJP and strengthen secular forces in Bengal and is absolutely bogus and this poaching of our is the biggest example of it. is trying to finish the Congress," state Congress said.

"If someone wants to leave the Congress and join some other party how can we stop him or her... When I met Congress last year I told him to talk to Mausam as she might switch over to TMC," he said.

He said the Congress will put up its candidate from the constituency in the upcoming polls.

According to state Congress sources, 39-year-old Noor has been a strong advocate of alliance with the in which was rejected by the party's state leadership.

Noor's uncle Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, the MP from Malda (South), is also in favour of forging an alliance with the

He and Congress MLA Maniul Haque had met TMC at his residence last year.

"We knew Mausam was in touch with the TMC leadership but after Congress' victory in the three Hindi-heartland states, she had said that she would be with the Congress and there is no question of joining the TMC," said another senior state Congress

Congress' in-charge of Bengal said the party's central leadership is aware of the development but would not like to comment on it as of now.

This is the first time that a defected to the Trinamool after it formed government in the state in 2011.

After 2016 assembly polls, 14 Congress MLAs have switched over to the TMC.

Senior state Congress leaders, who did not wish to be named, said the defection should be a message for the high-command who are in favour of keeping TMC in its "good books".

