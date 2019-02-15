Tripura govt announces Rs two lakh donation to all deceased

-
The Tripura government Friday announced a donation of Rs two lakh each to the family members of the slain CRPF jawans', who laid down their lives in the terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday.
A total of 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir.
We express our sympathy to the bereaved family members of the martyr jawans, who laid down their lives at Pulwama district of Kashmir and condemn the incident. We hope and believe our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will take right decision in this matter.
The state government has decided to donate Rs two lakh to each of the bereaved families," chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb told reporters at the civil secretariat here.
The amount would be provided to all the deceased jawans irrespective of the place they belong to. There is nobody from Tripura in the list of the soldiers who lost their lives.
Regarding issuing alert in the state, Deb said that the Centre didn't communicate about issuing alert in the state as of now.
Meanwhile, a series of protests were held here during the day against the incident.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) burnt Pakistan's national flag at two locations here this evening in protest against the attack amidst slogans of 'Pakistan Murdabad', 'Us Ghar me ghus kar marenge, jis Ghar see Azalea niklega' and call for severe action against Pak terror.
ABVP Tripura general secretary Saruj Deb said that the Pulwama attack is a burning example of anti-India conspiracies hatched by Pakistan and terror groups of Pak-origin.
He demanded the Government of India to take immediate and severe action against the neighbouring country to set an example of consequences of attacks on India.
The CM also walked in a candle light protest march organized by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Agartala city Friday evening.
Opposition Congress condemned the Pulwama attack and said they were with the Government of India at this time. We are with the government for any step they take. Pakistan should be treated as they deserve, Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey told PTI.
Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar condemned the Pulwama attack and said the central government should explore both military and political means to solve the crisis.
There are no words left to criticize this incident (Pulwama). This is the legacy of partition still going on. This problem cant be solved only by weapons. Both political and administrative solution should be explored, Dhar said.
