Railway employee held for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

A railway employee was Friday arrested for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at Lonavala in the district, where some local residents had gathered to pay homage to the CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack, a said.

The man, Upendra Kumar (39), a junior ticket checker with the railways, was arrested under IPC section 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), police said.

"On Friday morning, some local residents had gathered at Shivaji Chowk in Lonavala to pay homage to the CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama attack," B R Patil, of station, said.

"When people were paying homage, Singh reached the venue andstarted raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. People present there got angry and tried to beat him up. But since police personnel were deployed there, he was immediately detained," he said.

According to Patil, Singh was produced in the court, which remanded him in police custody till February 18.

