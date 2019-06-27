TRS plans to enrol about 60 lakh as members

The ruling TRS in Telangana plans to enrol about 60 lakh members in its membership drive which commenced here Thursday.

The drive began symbolically at a meeting attended by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS sources said.

The party's MLAs would lead the campaign in their assembly constituencies, they said. The drive would continue till July 20, they said.

The plan is to enrol about 60 lakh members, with 50,000 members enlisted in each assembly constituency (total number of assembly segments is 119), they said.

Rao said the party has emerged strong with people reposing their confidence, they said.

The membership campaign should be completed by July 20, followed by appointment of party committees at the village and mandal level, he said.

The sources dismissed speculation about cabinet expansion in the state.

TRS had returned to power in the Assembly polls held in December last with a massive majority winning 88 of the total 119 seats.

Amid expectations that the party would win at least 13-14 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, it secured nine of the total 17. The defeat of sitting MP and Rao's daughter K Kavitha in Nizamabad came as a setback to the party.

However, TRS swept the rural local body elections held last month, bagging all Zilla Parishad chairman posts.

