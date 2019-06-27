Equality of human beings core of Indian philosophy: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday asserted that India was built on the foundations of a fundamentally tolerant civilisation and that no other philosophy or religion encapsulates the principle of equality in human beings as succinctly as the Indian philosophy.

Referring to recent reports on religious freedom in India, the Vice President reiterated that India was the land on which different thoughts and philosophies have taken birth and flourished all through the ages.

Last week the US State Department, in its annual 2018 International Religious Freedom Report had alleged that "mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, particularly Muslims, continued in India in 2018, amid rumours that victims had traded or killed cows for beef", evoking a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP which said it shows a clear bias against the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking at an event after releasing the commemorative coins dedicated to 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev here, he said the plural nature of the Indian society was encapsulated as early as 3rd century BC in an inscription of Ashoka.

The core principle of Indian philosophy is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means the whole world in one family, a statement issued by his office said.

Observing that religious freedom was a Fundamental Right guaranteed under Articles 25 to 28 of the Indian Constitution, Naidu said the preamble of the Constitution declares India as secular so as to guarantee equality to every citizen without any discrimination on the basis of religion.

"This constitutional prescription is nothing but a natural culmination of the core values of Indian civilisation that has evolved over the last 5000 years," he said.

The Vice President described Guru Nanak Dev as one of the greatest spiritual masters of India and the true representative of the sublime spiritual traditions of our Bhakti Movement.

He said, Guru Nanak took the faith out of broken structures of rituals and superstitions and kindled it in the hearts and soul of common people.

"Our growth has to be compassionate, socially inclusive to be sustainable. Polarization of wealth and prosperity will make our economic growth unsustainable and will eventually cause social disruption," he added



Stressing on the need to ensure that no section gets marginalised in the fast moving economy, Naidu said, "As a society, it is incumbent upon the better-off to look after the needs, interests, respect and dignity of those who live at the margins of our society.

