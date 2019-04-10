Plea for action against BJP after cash seized in Hyderabad

A has approached the High Court seeking action against and other party leaders in connection with the seizure of Rs. 8 crore cash of the party here.

Pawan Kumar, in his petition, also sought action against state and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, G. Kishan Reddy.

The petitioner is the polling agent of Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate in the same constituency.

The huge cash in the denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, was seized by police in Narayanguda in the heart of the city on Monday. A police team recovered Rs 2 crore cash from a car and arrested two persons. On their information, police recovered another Rs 6 crore cash from another location in the same area and arrested five more persons.

The cash was withdrawn from the BJP's account in Narayanguda branch of the through a self cheque of party's Laxman.

Police handed over the cash, arrested persons and the seized vehicle to the Income Tax department for further investigations.

BJP leaders, however, claimed that the cash was accounted for and that it was withdrawn to clear dues.

Since the model code of conduct came into force, Police have seized over Rs 35 crore unaccounted cash. More than Rs 20 crore of this was seized in

