TRS working president invited for trade meet in New Delhi

: TRS working president K T Rama Rao has been invited for the 'World Economic Forum on India' in New Delhi on October 3-4.
The event would be held in collaboration with the Confederationof Indian Industry (CII), a press release said here Thursday.
The meeting would bring together leaders from the government, business, civil society, academia, and media under the theme 'Making technology work for All' to discuss opportunities for India and to make progress in the fourth industrial revolution, it said.
KTR's leadership has led to the launch of various forward-looking initiatives of Telangana that emphasise leveraging technology and innovation for enhanced growth and competitiveness, the forum said in its invitation.
The TRS leader is expected to share his expertise and insights on 'leveraging technology and innovation for enhanced growth and competitiveness,' the release added.
