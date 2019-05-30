M&M shares decline 2 pc post Q4 earnings

Shares of & fell by 2 per cent Thursday after the company reported 19.85 per cent decline in standalone profit after tax for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

M&M shares declined 1.61 per cent to close at Rs 661.45 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 2.38 per cent to Rs 656.20.

At the NSE, shares went lower by 2 per cent to close at Rs 658.50.

On the traded volume front, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 53 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Homegrown auto & Mahindra Wednesday reported 19.85 per cent decline in standalone profit after tax(PAT) to Rs 848.81 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 1,059.09 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18, it said.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 14,035.16 crore during the quarter as against Rs 13,307.88 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

