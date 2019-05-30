Cine stars land in capital for Modi's swearing-in

The A-listers of Indian film industry such as Karan Johar, Rajinikanth, Boney and are expected to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Sidharth Roy Kapur, of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, and Shahid confirmed to that they will be present for the event.

Filmmaker Boney said he feels "happy and fortunate" to be a part of the ceremony.

"The kind of victory they have had, It is almost like a celebration. It is celebration of democracy. Something good has happened and it will continue to happen," Kapoor told

Before she flew in from Mumbai, Ranaut told reporters she wished Modi all the best for his future endeavours.

"The PM has set some goals and we all heard that in his speech. All our best wishes with him, that he is able to do what is best for the country and be able to fulfil all his goals. He is an extremely loved He is here because of his hard work, we all can only appreciate him," she said.

Last year, the twice met a Bollywood delegation to discuss ways the entertainment industry can contribute towards nation building.

Mahavir Jain, one of the organisers behind the two meetings, told that the likes of Rajkumar Hirani, Rajinikanth, Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and are attending the ceremony.

"It is an honour to be part of the swearing in ceremony. We are with the vision of our PM in nation building and it would be a privilege to contribute in our own way," he added.

