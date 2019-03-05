Trudeau 'very concerned' that China suspects Canadian of spying

voiced strong concern Monday after Chinese reported that a former Canadian detained in the country was suspected of spying and stealing state secrets.

"We are obviously very concerned with the position that has taken," told reporters, referring to the case of Michael Kovrig, who was detained in December following the arrest in of

reiterated that considers to have arbitrarily detained both the former and his compatriot -- a suspected by of being a key source of intelligence for Kovrig.

"The safety and security of Canadians is always first order for this government, and that's why we've been engaging and standing up for the two Canadians who've been arbitrarily detained by China from the very beginning," Trudeau said.

Kovrig and Spavor were detained in what observers see as retaliation just days after arrested Meng, the of giant Huawei, at the request of the

Chinese authorities had previously said the two Canadian men were under investigation on suspicion of endangering national security.

Spying charges could expose them to tough prison sentences.

Kovrig, who now works for the think tank, had often entered China using a non-diplomatic passport and business visas and has been gathering intelligence since 2017, Chinese outlet said.

The new allegations come three days after Canada launched the extradition process against Meng, angering Beijing, which called the action a "severe political incident." Meng is due in court in on Wednesday to schedule a date for her extradition hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)