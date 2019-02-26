True North buys 51% stake in Max Bupa from Max India for Rs 510.51cr

Max India said Tuesday it has sold its entire 51 per cent stake in Max Health Insurance Co Ltd (Max Bupa) to private equity firm for over Rs 510 crore.

The stake has been sold either directly or through its affiliates, the company said.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on February 26, 2019 has considered and approved a proposal relating to divestment of entire shareholding of the company in its --Max Health Insurance Company Limited (Max Bupa) (equivalent to 51 per cent of Max Bupa's total issued and paid-up share capital) to True North Fund VI LLP, Max India said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed transaction is an all-cash transaction and it values Max at an enterprise value of Rs 1,001 crore.

Max India said that the deal has been at a consideration of Rs 510.51 crore, which the company will receive at the time of completion of the proposed transaction.

True North (formerly known as IVFA) was established in 1999 with a focus on investing in and transforming mid-sized profitable businesses into world-class industry leaders.

True North has successfully launched six separate investment funds with a combined corpus of over USD 2.8 billion including co-investments.

Max Bupa is a joint venture between and the UK based healthcare services expert, Bupa.

Shares of Max India closed 2.61 per cent higher at Rs 82.50 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)