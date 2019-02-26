Lupin launches acne symptoms treatment tablets in US

Drug firm Tuesday said it has launched in the US Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used for treatment of of

The company has launched Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP in the strength of 55 mg, after receiving an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, said.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, the product had annual sales of around USD 76.8 million in the US, said.

The product is a generic version of Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation's tablets in the same strength, it added.

The tablets are indicated to treat of non-nodular moderate to severe vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older, it added.

Shares of Lupin closed at Rs 773.40 per scrip on BSE, down 0.41 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)