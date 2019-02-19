France to move bid at UN to ban Masood Azhar, also to insist Pak remains on FATF grey list

In a major boost to India's efforts to get on the list of global terrorists, will be moving a proposal at the UN in a "couple of days" to ban the of the UN-proscribed group, French sources said on Tuesday.

Pakistan-based outfit (JeM) has claimed responsibility of the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

The proposal, when moved, will be fourth such bid at the UN in past ten years. In 2009 and 2016, moved the 1267 to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of attack on the air base in Pathankot in January, 2016.

was joined by P3 countries --the US, the UK and France-- in the 2016 proposal.

In 2017, these P3 countries moved a similar proposal at the However, has always blocked the proposal from being adopted by the UN.

According to sources, this time around also, France, a of the UN, is expected to be joined by other countries in the proposal.

"At the UN, will lead a proposal to put on the terrorist list... It will happen in a couple of days," a senior French source told

The French sources also said that the country will insist on maintaining on the "grey list" of countries at the ongoing meet of the (FATF) in was placed on the FATF grey list in June 2018 and put on notice to be blacklisted by October 2019 if it did not curb money laundering and terror financing.

The French decision was discussed between Philippe Etienne, to the French this morning, sources added.

While expressing his sincere condolences, the French leader, who called Doval, also emphasised that the two countries should coordinate their diplomatic efforts.

The proposal will be a boost to New Delhi's efforts to designate Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN.

After the Pulwama attack, reached out to the international community, most of which condemned the terror strike, to highlight the role of in using as an instrument of state policy.

expressed deep "shock" over the Pulwama attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber, but did not give an assurance to that it will back New Delhi's appeal to list its as a global terrorist.

Significantly, a day ahead of his visit to India, Saudi in a joint statement with in Pakistan on Monday also called for avoiding "politicisation" of the UN listing regime, a position that may not go well in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)