JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

We'll pick up Masood Azhar if you can't, says Amarinder Singh to Imran Khan

Pulwama attack: Imran speaking Jaish-e-Mohammad's language, says Congress
Business Standard

Pulwama attack: India rejects Imran's response, says he ignored JeM claims

It said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn the heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pulwama terror attack
Army personnel patrol a street during a curfew, imposed after clashes between two communities over the protest against the Pulwama terror attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

India Tuesday strongly rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's response to its allegations of Islamabad's involvement in the Pulwama attack, saying disclaiming its link with terrorist attacks is an oft-repeated excuse by the neighbouring country.

In a hard-hitting statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India was not surprised that Khan refused to acknowledge the attack on India's security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism.

It said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn the heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families.

"Disclaiming any link between the terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored claims made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime," the MEA said.

"It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action," it said.

In a video message, Khan Tuesday assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.

Khan responded to the Indian allegations on Pakistan's involvement in the attack in Kashmir last Thursday that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements