Trump orders tariff rises on remaining Chinese imports

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a tariff hike on almost all remaining imports from China, less than 24 hours after Washington raised tariffs on approximately $200 billion of Chinese goods.

"The President also ordered us to begin the process of raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China, which are valued at approximately $300 billion," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 04:55 IST

