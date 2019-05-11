Trump orders tariff rises on remaining Chinese imports

US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a tariff hike on almost all remaining imports from China, less than 24 hours after Washington raised tariffs on approximately $200 billion of Chinese goods.
"The President also ordered us to begin the process of raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China, which are valued at approximately $300 billion," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.
