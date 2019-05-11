Cuba launches rationing in face of economic crisis

The says it will begin chicken, eggs, rice, beans, soap and other in the face of a grave economic crisis.

told the Agency Friday that various forms of would be employed in order to deal with shortages of staple foods.

She blamed the hardening of the US trade embargo by the Economists give equal or greater blame to a plunge in aid from

in are government-run and sell products ranging from highly subsidized to wildly overpriced by global standards. She said chicken will now be sold in limited quantities, as will low-priced soap, eggs, rice, beans, lentils and sausages.

High-priced goods appear to be unaffected, with the exception of chicken.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)