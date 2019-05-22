North Korea: US should consider consequences of ship seizure

North Korea's UN has said the should consider the possible consequences that the recent US of a North Korean cargo ship could have on relations between the two and immediately return the vessel.

said on Tuesday at a conference the "outrageous act" of seizing the ship was aimed at bringing maximum pressure on to make it "kneel down".

The vessel Wise Honest, North Korea's second largest cargo ship, was first detained in April 2018 by while transporting a large amount of coal. The US announced on May 9 that it had seized the ship because it was carrying coal in violation of UN sanctions, a first-of-its kind enforcement action that came amid a tense moment in relations with

The said the was an "outright denial of the underlying spirit" of the June 12, 2018, joint statement by and North Korean leader after their first summit in "which committed to establishing new bilateral relations."



At the summit, Trump promised "security guarantees" to and Kim recommitted to the "complete denuclearisation of the "



A second high-stakes summit between the two leaders in February collapsed over mismatched demands in sanctions relief and disarmament. The has urged allies to maintain economic pressure on until it takes material steps toward relinquishing its nuclear weapons.

The North Korean leader has since aired his displeasure with short-range missile tests apparently aimed at pressuring and Seoul, and declared that the has until the end of the year to come up with mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage the negotiations.

Kim, the ambassador, told reporters that the ship is the "product of an extreme hostile policy of the against the DPRK," the initials of the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

He accused the US of violating international law and the 2004 UN Convention on Jurisdictional Immunities of States and Their Property.

Kim reiterated that he has asked to take "urgent measures" to contribute to stability on the Korean peninsula, but refused to answer a question on what measures.

The listened to about a dozen other questions, including the impact of the seizure of the ship on prospects for a third Kim-Trump summit and on relations between North Korea and South Korea, whether the ship was carrying contraband, the impact of US and UN sanctions, and whether the North would apologise for the death of American student

Kim said he wouldn't answer questions not related to the seizure of the Wise Honest but then only repeated some points from his statement.

He ended the conference saying: "We'll sharply watch the reaction of the

