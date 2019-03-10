Turbulence injures at least 25 on flight into New York

JUST IN
AP  |  New York 

Officials say a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul has landed safely at New York's Kennedy Airport after severe turbulence that left at least 32 people injured.

Spokesman Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says 10 people were taken to a hospital after the plane landed Saturday at 5.35 pm (local time). One had a broken leg and others suffered bumps, bruises and cuts.

Coleman says most of the passengers were treated inside an airport terminal.

Turkish Airlines Flight 1 encountered the turbulence about 45 minutes before landing at JFK.

The Port Authority spokesman says other airport operations were not affected.

First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 07:45 IST

