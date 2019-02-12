HC seeks details on government-run hospitals across TN

The Tuesday sought from the health secretary and other officials the details of facilities provided in district hospitals and the strength of staff in these institutions.

A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice S S Sundar put forth the questions while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to provide to the Ramanathapuram district hospital and also fill the vacancies for doctors.

The bench sought information on the machines available for diagnosis and treatment and also on the devices unavailable or in a state of disrepair.

The judges wanted to know if it was true that the staff, in collusion with doctors, deliberately so that they could refer patients to private diagnostic centres and collect a commission.

They asked whether all posts of doctors, nursing and para-medical staff and other administrative staff had been filled up and if there were vacancies, when would they be filled.

The bench also sought details about the maintenance of hygiene at the hospitals, whether bio-metric attendance of the staff was being taken and if there were enough beds and other service facilities like ambulances.

The bench then posted the matter to March 7 for further hearing.

