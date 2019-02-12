Talathi from Kolhapur village held by Maha ACB for bribery

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolhapur 

A village-level government revenue official and his private assistant were Tuesday arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kolhapur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an official said.

Shivaji Chandar Koli (53), a talathi posted at Kaneri village of Panhala tehsil here, had demanded money from a person to have the latter's name included in the 7/12 land record extract, an ACB official said.

"Koli first demanded Rs 10,000 and then brought it down to Rs 5,000 following negotiations. The victim then approached the ACB and a trap was laid," Girish Gode, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police, said.

"Koli and his private assistant Sushant Bajirao Lavate (23) were caught red-handed in the trap while accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant. Incidentally, it was Lavate's first day at work," Gode informed.

He said a case had been registered and further probe was underway.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 19:55 IST

