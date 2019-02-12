Talathi from Kolhapur village held by Maha ACB for bribery

A village-level government revenue and his were Tuesday arrested by the Maharashtra Anti- Bureau in for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an said.

Shivaji Chandar Koli (53), a talathi posted at Kaneri village of Panhala tehsil here, had demanded money from a person to have the latter's name included in the 7/12 land record extract, an ACB said.

"Koli first demanded Rs 10,000 and then brought it down to Rs 5,000 following negotiations. The victim then approached the ACB and a trap was laid," Girish Gode, ACB of Police, said.

"Koli and his (23) were caught red-handed in the trap while accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant. Incidentally, it was Lavate's first day at work," Gode informed.

He said a case had been registered and further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)