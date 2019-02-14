Turkey rounds up 52 Syrian IS suspects: state media

Turkish authorities on Thursday detained 52 suspected Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in northwestern province of as part of a crackdown on the militants, state-run agency reported.

Police launched raids at five addresses in the district to round up the suspects who were all Syrian nationals, said.

IS are blamed in for a spate of terror attacks, including a 2015 bombing on a peace rally at a train station in the capital that claimed 100 lives.

has stepped up the fight against the jihadists and allowed a US-led international coalition to launch air raids on the group's bases in from its soil.

