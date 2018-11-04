Turkey: We can't be excluded from Mediterranean resources

Turkey's says he will not permit what he called the seizing of natural resources in the

Speaking at a naval ceremony Sunday, said would never accept such attempts "excluding our country and the Turkish Republic of "



and the Greek Cypriot government in -- who do not have diplomatic relations -- are both planning hydrocarbon research in the for reserves.

A Turkish ship began explorations for and this week off the coast of southern province. The first drilling location is not within disputed territories near

Off the divided island of Cyprus, Turkish Cypriots in northern Cyprus, who are supported by Turkey, say any offshore resources that Greek Cypriots tap into must be shared.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)