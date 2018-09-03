Demand from enterprise, education sectors to grow India business: Prysm

Display and visual collaboration solutions provider has said it expects to see strong demand coming in from areas like smart cities, education and enterprises in India, which already ranks among its top three global markets.

The company has recently launched its large format, single display phosphor display (LPD) 6K series in in two variants -- 135-inch and 190 inch (diagonally) -- priced between USD 150,000-300,000.

"In India, the number one market for us would be the enterprise segment and we already have a good install base of enterprise customers using our first generation of displays... Government is very big market and we are initiating discussions..," founder and told

Education market has been global success and we are again handling education - primarily focused at the university level than high school or middle schools, he added.

He declined to disclose revenue numbers but said is among its top three global markets - the other two being the US and

He said the newly launched product can be used for presentations and collaboration, as well as be used in boardrooms, customer experience centres and innovation and R&D centres.

"It can also be utilised in application and command centers - especially in smart cities that have very interesting command centres. Another big market is the high-end education sector," he said.

The company manufactures the panels -- which are rollable -- in the US with the final assembly happening at the customer site.

