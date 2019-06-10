Tuticorin, VO Chidambaranar Port ink pact with CWC to facilitate container movement

VO Chidambaranar and have inked pact with to facilitate easy movement of factory-stuffed export containers, the government said Monday.

"The VO Chidambaranar Port Trust, Tuticorin and CWC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding today for facilitating Direct Port Entry (DPE) of factory stuffed export container to the port under 'Ease of Doing Business'," said in a statement.

With this MoU, (CWC) will make use of the 18,357 sqm area earmarked in the located opposite to Fisheries College, Tuticorin for operating and managing the for 30 years on annual lease rental basis, the statement said.

The will enable direct movement of containers from factories without intermediate handling requirement at any thus facilitating the shippers to gate-in their factory-stuffed goods directly to the on 24x7 basis, it said.

At present, the factory stuffed (self-sealed) containers are taken to 15 Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and one ICD operated in Tuticorin.

"All the CFSs operate during the day time from 10 AM to 5 PM with extended time up to 8 PM on working days. Only one CFS operated by has 24x7 service. Hence, with this made available by the port at the Truck Parking Terminal, the export clearance of factory stuffed containers will be faster and the time and cost incurred will get reduced," the statement said.

