Two sisters die in fire

A two-year-old girl and her 15-day-old sister were burnt alive in a fire that occurred in their thatched hut in of Gujarat, police said Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday evening in tribal-dominated Bhedla village, an station official said.

"We learnt about the incident on Monday morning as the village is located in remote area, and rushed to the spot. However, the last rites of the two girls were already performed by their relatives," said station sub-inspector C P Chaudhari.

He said the fire occurred when Mungriben Mali, the mother of the girls, was preparing tea in their hut.

" tried to save her daughters, who were sleeping, but could not help them as the fire spread rapidly. also sustained injuries in the incident," he said, adding that the girls died on the spot.

