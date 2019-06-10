On heavy rainfall alert,Guj deploys NDRF in coastal Saurashtra

has been put on alert following prediction of the deep depression in the Arabian Sea developing into a severe cyclonic storm and causing heavy rainfall in the coastal areas in the coming days, a senior said Monday.

With the warning of a heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning.

The government will also put the Army, the and the on alert.

The (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rains with winds blowing at the speed of over 110 kms on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

It has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.

"A heavy rain warning has been issued for Saurashtra andKutch on June 13 and 14 due to the depression in the which will turn into a severe cyclonic storm," told reporters here.

After the weather warning, the government convened a high-level meeting in which it decided to deploy 15 teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) immediately.

"We have alerted all district collectors of coastal to take immediate steps keeping in mind the likelihood of a cyclone," Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar told reporters.

"Besides, we have called a meeting of all the defense forces. We have decided to deploy 15 teams of NDRF in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from tomorrow morning. We have asked the Army, Navy, and to remain ready to help the state in any untoward situation," he said, adding that the government is monitoring the situation along with the MeT department and ISRO.

On Monday, the depression over south-east adjoining Lakshadweep and east-central Arabian Sea, moved northwards with a speed of about 31 kmph.

"It lay centred at 8.30 am on Monday near latitude 12.5N and longitude 71.0E over east-central and adjoining south-east and Lakshadweep area, about 240 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 760 km south-southwest of (Maharashtra) and 930 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat)," a MeT release stated.

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next six hours, into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, and into a severe cyclonic storm thereafter.

It is likely to move north-northwestwards during the next 72 hours, it said.

"It is very likely to cause an adverse impact in terms of wind and rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch, mainly on June 13 and 14," the release stated.

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next six hours, into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm thereafter. It is likely to move north-northwestwards during the next 72 hours, it said.

"It is very likely to cause an adverse impact in terms of wind and rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch, mainly on June 13 and 14," the release said.

is at present reeling under severe heat wave as the maximum temperatures in major cities, including Ahmedabad, hovering over 43 degrees Celsius since the last week of May.

Sarkar said the severe cyclonic storm is likely to cause heavy rains and winds in the coastal districts of Saurashtra, like Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Jamangar, Porbandar, Dwarka and also Kutch.

The setting of monsoon, which usually happens around June 15, will be further delayed as the cyclonic storm could disturb its advancement.

The monsoon was anyway expected to be delayed by a week due to its late arrival in Kerala, said another

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)