TVS Motor launches Apache RR310 with slipper clutch

TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, Thursday launched the TVS Apache RR 310 equipped with a race-tuned (RT) slipper clutch in the region.
The upgraded, born out of the rich racing heritage of TVS Racing, enhances the customers riding experience as it provides swift gear-shifting and maintains vehicle stability at high-speed during downshifts, the company brand manager Premium Motorcycles TVS Racing Sean Collins told reporters on the sidelines of the launch here.
The new variant also gets minor styling upgrades including a new colour Phantom Black, he said.
Priced at Rs 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model is powerful and ideal for city, highway as well as track- riding, he said.
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first owner of the TVS Apache RR 310, Collins said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
