Apollo Hospitals Q4 net profit up 29% at Rs 77 cr

Enterprise Thursday reported a 28.57 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 76.68 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of strong performance across verticals.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 59.64 crore in the same period of 2017-18, Enterprise said in a BSE filing.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,167.11 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,863.42 crore for the same period a year ago.

The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in FY19 crossed landmark of Rs 1,000 crore for the first time.

has delivered a strong performance in the final quarter of the year, with continued growth of volumes, revenues and margins. There was a good performance, both in the hospitals and in the pharmacy division, the company said.

For the 2018-19 fiscal, the net profit of the company rose to Rs 302.76 crore as against Rs 233.20 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations in 2018-19 stood at Rs 8,336.66 crore. It was Rs 7,183.01 crore for 2017-18.

"I am pleased that we have consolidated our position as India's largest private provider in FY18-19, with our numbers signalling robust growth across multiple verticals," Apollo Hospitals said.

Standalone revenues of the services division grew 14 per cent to Rs 4,450.6 crore in FY19 compared to Rs 3,914.1 crore in FY18, Apollo Hospitals said.

"We added 490 stores and closed 83 stores for a net addition of 407 stores in FY19. The total as of March 31, 2019 stands at 3,428 operational stores," it added.

Revenues grew by 19 per cent to Rs 3,886 crore in FY19 from Rs 3,268.9 crore in FY18.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share (120 per cent of face value of Rs 5 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on the paid up equity shares of the company, Apollo Hospitals said.

Shares of were trading at Rs 1,204.90 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.13 per cent from its previous close.

