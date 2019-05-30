CESC App to contain database of certified electricians

Private power distribution company is planning an app which will contain a database of certified electricians, a said Thursday.

The app is expected to have a knowledge repository that can be used both by both consumers and electricians. It will also contain a database of certified electricians, the said.

"We are planning to come out with an app by end of June which will have a knowledge repository and a database of certified near the household based on location," said at a safety awareness programme of (ICA). According to latest reports around 376 electrical accidents had been recorded annually and out of which 196 resulted in fatalities.

ICA chief (Building) Amol Kalsekar said the alliance is carrying out several awareness programmes across the country to promote safety.

"We will also carry more awareness on saving for high power equipments like pumps," he said.

Kalsekar said there are top five wire manufacturers who are ICA members that account for about 40 per cent of the Rs 41,000 crore wire market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)