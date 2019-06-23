JUST IN
Two accused held for shooting at retired cop in Rohtak

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Two persons, who had allegedly shot at and injured a retired police sub-inspector, were arrested Sunday after a brief exchange of fire in Haryana's Rohtak district, officials said.

The accused, Mohit and Pankaj, allegedly fired at a police team when it approached them near Sunaria in Rohtak, the officials said.

In the retaliatory police firing, Pankaj was hit in the leg and he was later taken to a hospital, they said.

Two pistols and some live cartridges were recovered from them, the officials said, adding the accused were wanted in some other cases too.

The retired police officer, Hukam Singh, was attacked near Rohatak's Anaj Mandi on Wednesday after which he was admitted to PGIMS hospital.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 16:45 IST

