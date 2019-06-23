Man killed by elephant in TN

A 28-year-old motorist was killed by a wild elephant in a reserve forest area on the city outskirts, police said Sunday.

The man identified as Prabhu, a resident of Selvapura here was proceeding to a temple around 10 PM, when the elephant attacked him, resulting in his death, they said.

The forest department has advised people not to visit the temple situated in the reserve forest for fear of attack by wild animals.

