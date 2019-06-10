Two arrested with illegal weapons in Delhi's Dwarka

-
ALSO READ
Man involved in three killings arrested in Dwarka
Three arrested for trying to extort money from businessman
55-year-old woman jumps to death in Delhi
Man arrested for killing wife of ex-IAF Wing Commander met her on a mobile dating app: Police
Man along with friends rob cab driver to celebrate girlfriend's birthday, arrested
-
Two friends who wanted to become "satta" operators have been arrested in Dwarka area of the city for allegedly carrying illegal weapons, police said Monday.
The accused have been identified as Vishal Gupta (25), a resident of Dwarka, and Pravesh (25), a resident Uttam Nager, they said.
"The accused were arrested on Saturday from near Kakrola in Dwarka. One pistol and two live rounds were seized from Pravesh, while one country-made pistol and two live rounds were seized from Vishal," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).
During interrogation, they said that couple of months back they got an idea to become "satta" (gambling) operator and procured the illegal weapons, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU