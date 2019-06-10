Two arrested with illegal weapons in Delhi's Dwarka

Two friends who wanted to become "satta" operators have been arrested in area of the city for allegedly carrying illegal weapons, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as (25), a resident of Dwarka, and Pravesh (25), a resident Uttam Nager, they said.

"The accused were arrested on Saturday from near Kakrola in One pistol and two live rounds were seized from Pravesh, while one country-made pistol and two live rounds were seized from Vishal," said Anto Alphonse, of Police (Dwarka).

During interrogation, they said that couple of months back they got an idea to become "satta" (gambling) operator and procured the illegal weapons, the added.

