Two dead in storm; Flash floods in Baramulla

Heavy rains have led to floods in parts of district in while a storm in district left two women dead, officials said Wednesday.

There was also fresh snowfall in Sonamarg and other higher reaches of on Wednesday.

Shareefa Begum, 33, and 18-year-old died after a tree fell on them during a storm Tuesday night at Chandaji in district, they said.

Heavy overnight rains overnight in the plains have resulted in floods in Tangmarg and Pattan areas of district, the officials said.

"Fresh snowfall was witnessed in Sonamarg, higher reaches of Gulmarg and Pahalgam this morning," the officials said.

