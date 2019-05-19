Two die after car falls into gorge in Shimla

-
A youth and his teenage sister were killed Sunday after a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said.
The accident occurred near Parmeshwari Dhank in DPF Gahan of Nankhari Tehsil, killing Shivam Jaswal (18) and his sister Lovely (14) on the spot, Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said.
The bodies have been sent to Nankhari hospital for post-mortem, he added.
