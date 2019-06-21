Two electrocuted to death in Rajatshan's Sikar

Two labourers were electrocuted to death in Netadwas village of Rajasthan's district, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the duo was pitching a pole for putting up lights for a day-night cricket tournament in the village, (ASI) station Banshi Dhar said.

Avadhesh (31) and (30), both from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot, the ASI said.

