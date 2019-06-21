JUST IN
Two electrocuted to death in Rajatshan's Sikar

Press Trust of India  |  Sikar (R'than) 

Two labourers were electrocuted to death in Netadwas village of Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the duo was pitching a pole for putting up lights for a day-night cricket tournament in the village, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dhod police station Banshi Dhar said.

Avadhesh (31) and Raghav (30), both from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot, the ASI said.

