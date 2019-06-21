Police constable shoots dead two step-sons

A 53-year-old police allegedly shot dead his two stepsons in a fit of anger here Friday.

Sanjay Ambadas Bhoye, the accused, surrendered before police after the incident, an said.

Bhoye was attached to station in the city.

According to the preliminary investigation, he had a quarrel over a domestic issue with his stepsons Sonu Chikhalkar (25) and (22) at his house in Ashwamedhnagar around 4 pm, and fired four rounds at them from his service revolver.

While Sonu died on the spot, Shubham died in hospital, said

Shubham worked in the while his brother worked with a private company, another said. Further probe is on.

