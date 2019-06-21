JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Don't destroy efficient public transport system for 'electoral gains': Sreedharan to Delhi govt

VAR stealing headlines as women's World Cup heads into knockout phase
Business Standard

Police constable shoots dead two step-sons

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik (Maha) 

A 53-year-old police constable allegedly shot dead his two stepsons in a fit of anger here Friday.

Sanjay Ambadas Bhoye, the accused, surrendered before police after the incident, an official said.

Bhoye was attached to Upnagar police station in the city.

According to the preliminary investigation, he had a quarrel over a domestic issue with his stepsons Sonu Chikhalkar (25) and Shubham Chikhalkar (22) at his house in Ashwamedhnagar around 4 pm, and fired four rounds at them from his service revolver.

While Sonu died on the spot, Shubham died in hospital, said Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangare-Patil.

Shubham worked in the Navy while his brother worked with a private company, another police official said. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU