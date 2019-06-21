Police constable shoots dead two step-sons

-
A 53-year-old police constable allegedly shot dead his two stepsons in a fit of anger here Friday.
Sanjay Ambadas Bhoye, the accused, surrendered before police after the incident, an official said.
Bhoye was attached to Upnagar police station in the city.
According to the preliminary investigation, he had a quarrel over a domestic issue with his stepsons Sonu Chikhalkar (25) and Shubham Chikhalkar (22) at his house in Ashwamedhnagar around 4 pm, and fired four rounds at them from his service revolver.
While Sonu died on the spot, Shubham died in hospital, said Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangare-Patil.
Shubham worked in the Navy while his brother worked with a private company, another police official said. Further probe is on.
