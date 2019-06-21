VAR stealing headlines as women's World Cup heads into knockout phase

The real competition is only just beginning as the women's heads into the knockout phase with hosts and holders the -- the two favourites -- on a collision course to meet in the quarter-finals.

Progress through the group phase has been largely serene for both sides, although a knock to star striker has given the USA some cause for concern before their last-16 tie against on Monday.

There have been plenty of positives to take from the two weeks of competition so far, but there has also been controversy stemming from the use of Referees.

The VAR again came to the fore in the USA's 2-0 win over on Thursday, with Jonna Andersson's second-half own goal in Le Havre somehow standing despite substitute appearing to interfere with the play from an offside position in the build-up.

- wreak havoc -



=========================== VAR is clearly struggling to deal with the new definition of handball, but the biggest controversies have come from retaken penalties, in Nigeria's defeat against and then for to eliminate

If the use of VAR at in was ultimately deemed a success, recent modifications to the laws of the game are causing problems.

and were undone by a change to the law on penalty kicks, meaning a must now have "at least part of one foot on... the goal line when the kick is taken".

The VAR found that Lee Alexander, like Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie, had strayed fractionally in front of the line, and penalties either missed or saved were retaken and converted.

Critics might suggest are using the women's as a laboratory to see how VAR copes with the law changes, although the fact hardly any of the officials on the field had prior experience to working with video assistants has not helped.

Heading into the knockout rounds, the fear has to be that chaos could ensue if any tie heads to a penalty shoot-out.

- Star turns -



============== The controversy has drawn attention away from the on-pitch successes, with all the favourites advancing untroubled.

In the absence of Norway's Ballon d'Or winning star Ada Hegerberg, other players have stepped up.

Brazil's Marta became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 17 goals, while Morgan grabbed five in her country's 13-0 demolition of Thailand, the biggest ever victory at the tournament.

The gulf between the established nations and the developing countries was laid bare in that game, and one thing have certainly lacked is a top-class

However, there has been plenty of evidence to show that women's goalkeeping is improving considerably, and Chile's carried a torch for the smaller nations with her world-class display in her country's 3-0 loss against the USA.

"We don't even have a professional league in Chile," pointed out Endler.

"Without doubt, qualifying for has been a big step forward for us, but it must just be the start. We need to open the doors to little girls in "



- Empty seats -



=============== Fans are watching around the world, with record audiences tuning in to coverage of games in and in the In France, almost 11 million viewers watched the hosts' opening game against

There is a fervour around the host nation's matches, which have attracted sell-out crowds. Often, though, attendances have been disappointing. Most matches have not sold out.

Nevertheless, organisers are happy ahead of Saturday's first game in the round of 16, between and

"Before criticising some of the attendances we need to first of all be happy that so many people are turning up," Erwan Le Prevost, of the Local Organising Committee, told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)