Two employees of shop robbed of Rs 9 lakh by bike-borne men

Three motorcycle-borne men allegedly robbed of Rs 9 lakh two employees of a shop at gunpoint, when they were going to deposit the cash in a in district of on Tuesday, police said.

The robbers also opened fire at them before decamping with the cash, but nobody was reportedly injured in the firing, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Chandra Maurya Talkies square under station area, a local police told PTI.

As per the preliminary information, Ashish, an employee of the shop that deals in tobacco products, was heading to the along with his colleague to deposit the cash when they were intercepted by the three robbers. One of the robbers was wearing a helmet, while two others had covered their faces with scarves, he said.

"The robbers snatched the bag containing Rs 9 lakh from Ashish and one of the robbers fired three shots in the air with a gun before fleeing from the spot," he said, adding that nobody was reported to be injured in the firing.

CCTV footage from the area is being checked and teams have been deployed to arrest the robbers, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, the said, adding that further investigation is on.

