Two England fans arrested after Nations League clashes

Two England supporters were arrested Wednesday in Porto's city centre after clashing with Portuguese fans watching the semi-final against Switzerland, according to police.

"There was a scuffle between English and Portuguese supporters, with bottles thrown, and the police had to intervene," told AFP.

"The English supporters turned against the police who arrested two of them and identified a third," he said.

Video on showed police holding batons and riot shields breaking up dozens of supporters in a fan zone in

qualified for Sunday's final after a hat-trick by gave them a 3-1 win over England play the in the second semi-final on Thursday in Guimaraes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)