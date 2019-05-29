Two forest staff injured in assault by "encroachers" in T'gana

Two forest personnel were injured Wednesday after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of villagers in district during an anti-encroachment operation in a reserve forest area, officials said.

The incident happened in Banswada division, when some villagers of Yacharam attacked the forest staff resulting in injuries to them, they said.

A team of forest personnel acting on reliable information on encroachment of forest area from Yacharam village rushed to the spot and found three tractors.

When the staff chased them, they were attacked with stones, the officials said.

A complaint was lodged with the police in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)