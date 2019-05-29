Will request Rahul to continue as Cong chief: Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Minister H D said on Wednesday he would request to continue as during his visit to to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in as

joins the bandwagon of other leaders, including M K (DMK) and Lalu Prasad (RJD), who have urged Gandhi to not quit.

"I will request him (Rahul) to continue. Tomorrow I will be meeting him," told reporters when asked about Gandhi's decision to resign as after the Lok Sabha poll washout.

According to the minister's schedule for Thursday, Kumaraswamy will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the and the council of ministers at the at 7 pm. However, his return has been kept open.

The ongoing political developments in the state after the ruling Congress-JDS rout in the Lok Sabha polls and efforts to save the government are likely to figure during the talks with Gandhi.

The state unit, too, has urged Gandhi to lead the party.

"I urge Sri @RahulGandhi to withdraw your offer to resign. You lead (sic) from the front, fought a clean battle, spoke about peoples issues and highlighted the failures of the Modi govt," state Congress tweeted. "We may have lost but we believe in your leadership. needs you.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)