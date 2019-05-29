As underdogs, pressure will be less on us: Du Plessis ahead of World Cup opener

du ramped up the pressure on hosts England ahead of their Wold Cup opener on Thursday, saying the pressure will be more on the hosts and tournament favourites.

Du will lead his side out at The Oval against the world's top-ranked team, which is also chasing its maiden

England have won 15 of their last 19 ODI series and are the team to beat on home soil.

'Chokers' is a tag have been used to at World Cups as they are also chasing their first trophy



"Whether you are favourites or not, you still have to play good They deservedly have the tag because they are the home nation and have consistently played good cricket," said du Plesssis here on Wednesday.

"But you will face such different opposition through this tournament so it is about making sure you stay focussed for the whole tournament. England are the favourites so if it means on the day there is less pressure on us then we can play freely.

"We are going in as underdogs and if that releases some players in the team then that is great."



For to stop England in their tracks, taking wickets will be essential.

England claimed their current top seven is the best they have ever had and much of the pre-tournament talk has surrounded the prospect of them becoming the first side to score 500 runs in ODI

The loss of seamer is a further boost for England, with the 35-year-old ruled out with a

However, South Africa still boast a formidable pace attack led by

"KG does not need any guidance from me. I can speak to him from a tactical point of view but I won't tell him how to bowl, he knows more than I do.

"It is about setting him free. World Cups are for people to perform and KG will want to make this his stage. Dale is a big loss to our team but we expected it. When we picked the squad he was 60 per cent ready so we anticipated for this to happen.

"But a fit makes our attack a strong one so we need to make a few changes to our team for England. Our bowling is one of our X-factors," the added.

